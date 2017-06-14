Strong storms possible today with heat, humidity continuing through the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are sticking with the daily rain and storm chances today and tonight. Northwestern Indiana is in a SLIGHT risk for severe storms with damaging wind gusts and hail as a possibility. Our weather looks like it'll be the most active by the late afternoon and through the evening hours.

It will be another hot and humid day! The air temperature will stay JUST shy of 90 due to storms this afternoon, however, when you factor in the humidity it will feel like 94 or 95 degrees later today along with spotty storms.

We will have the chance for a spot T-storm at Canal Nights tonight, with temperatures in the 80s.

We'll have another good chance at seeing some spotty T-storms on Thursday. Few could be severe tomorrow as well. Friday will be mostly dry, with only an isolated T-storm chance north of Indy.

Friday will be the hottest day of the week with highs returning to the 90s with high humidity which will make it feel like ~100.

Unfortunately the forecast for Father's Day looks to be a bit wetter. The front looks like it will move a little slower, which will keep rain and storm chances lingering into the afternoon.

We finally knock the humidity OUT of the air by next Monday and Tuesday.