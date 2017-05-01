× Hoosier drivers continue to find weekly price increases at the gas pump

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The summer traveling season has yet to “officially” begin according to experts from the American Automobile Association (AAA), but Hoosiers are already seeing and feeling the effects of filling up at the gas station.

The first day of May started with the national average at $2.42 a gallon, which is an increase of 13 cents over last month and 29 cents more than this time last year.

Experts from the American Petroleum Institute report that U.S. gasoline deliveries in March were the second highest March deliveries ever recorded, confirming the forecast that demand is on track for summer increases.

Unfortunately Indianapolis drivers have seen prices at the pump fluctuate from about $2.00 in early April to $2.24 at month’s end.

But prices from around the state continue to push the state average closer to $2.38 a gallon according to AAA.

The good news is that Indiana has not shown the biggest jump at the pump of recent with that honor going to Utah with their weekly average almost going up ten cents more a week.

The West Coast continues to lead the country with the most expensive gas with Hawaii ($3.08) first, California ($3.01), Alaska ($2.94), Washington ($2.91), Oregon ($2.77) and Nevada ($2.71).

The country’s least expensive gas prices include the states of South Carolina ($2.12), Oklahoma ($2.15), Mississippi ($2.17), Tennessee ($2.17), Arkansas ($2.17), Alabama ($2.18), Louisiana ($2.21) and Missouri ($2.22).