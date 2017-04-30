Click here for delays and closings

Heavy rain is likely on Sunday

Posted 11:22 am, April 30, 2017, by , Updated at 02:14PM, April 30, 2017
There is a risk for severe storms across the state today. The main threats will be flash flooding, damaging winds and large hail. Heavy rain is likely and the risk for flash flooding will rise. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect over most of the state through Monday morning.

A frontal boundary over central Indiana will be the focus for rain and thunderstorms today. More heavy rain is possible tonight as a strong cold front interacts with rather deep moisture for late April.

We’ll also see a major cool down once the rain ends early next week.

A Flash Flood Watch continues through Monday morning.

We’ve already had 2-4″ of rain this weekend.

More rain and t-storms are likely today.

We have a risk for severe storms today.

1 p.m.

3 p.m.

5 p.m.

7 p.m.

Another 1-2″ of rain is likely over the next 24 hours.

