Click here for delays and closings

Kilroys gives $1,000 to Lebanon Little League to replace stolen softballs

Posted 2:43 pm, April 20, 2017, by , Updated at 07:09PM, April 20, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Last week, CBS4 told you about thieves who stole nearly $1,000 worth of softballs from the Lebanon Little League.

Lebanon Little League President Chip Hunter pleaded with the thieves asking them to drop the softballs off at the ballpark and there would be no questions asked. Unfortunately, the thieves did not come forward, but a local bar did.

Thanks to Kilroys, this story has a happy ending. Kilroys’ owner Chris Burton contacted CBS4 and said the bar would be happy to help out the little league. Kilroys then wrote Lebanon Little League a check for $1,000 to replace the stolen equipment.

The softballs were supposed to last the league the whole season and now thanks to Kilroys, they will.

The original story of the stolen softballs is attached below.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.