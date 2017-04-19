Irsay family’s major gift to bring wellness clinic for athletes to Bloomington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University received a major gift from the Irsay family.

The donation will support the IU Athletics Excellence Academy being built in the south end zone of Memorial Stadium. Part of the facility will be named the “Irsay Family Wellness Clinic.”

Kalen (Irsay) Jackson, a 2010 IU graduate who also serves on the IU Varsity Club Board, said an encounter with IU athletics director Fred Glass convinced her she wanted to get more involved.

“I was really looking for a way to get involved when Fred (Glass) knocked on my door and said, ‘Hey, we’re looking for someone to be more involved, especially someone younger and millennial to give us a different perspective, is that something you would be interested in?’ I said, ‘I’ve been waiting!’” she told CBS4.

The Excellence Academy will offer comprehensive academic support to athletes and boast cutting-edge technology and help athletes protect their health, maximize their athletic potential and develop leadership and life skills.

The Irsay Family Wellness Clinic will support the physical and mental well-being of nearly 650 student-athletes participating in 24 varsity sports. It will include exam rooms, x-ray machines, procedure rooms, physician offices, sports psychologist offices, a nutrition office and a consultation room.

“(The center) truly embodies the mind, body and spirit. I love what IU is doing and was really proud to be a part of it,” Jackson said.

“The gift will touch the lives of countless students who participate in intercollegiate athletics for generations to come. The clinic will provide the workspace and technology to ensure that our students are well in mind, body and spirit. We cannot thank Kalen and the Irsay family enough for their commitment to the health and well-being of our students,” Glass said.

The groundbreaking ceremony is planned for later this month.

Kalen Jackson is Colts owner Jim Irsay’s youngest daughter. She joined the franchise in June 2010 and is president of the Indianapolis Colts Women’s Organization. She represented the team during the NFL Owners Meetings and is the youngest member of the NFL’s Employee Benefits Committee. In addition, she serves on the board of the United Way of Central Indiana.