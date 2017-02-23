Click here for delays and closings

Butler uses second-half rally to upend Villanova for second time this season

VILLANOVA, PA - FEBRUARY 22: Tyler Lewis #1 of the Butler Bulldogs passes the ball away from Mikal Bridges #25 of the Villanova Wildcats at The Pavilion on February 22, 2017 in Villanova, Pennsylvania. Butler won 74-66.(Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Kelan Martin scored 22 points and fueled a stunning second-half rally to lead No. 22 Butler past No. 2 Villanova 74-66 on Wednesday night, snapping the Wildcats’ on-campus home winning streak at 48 games.

Kamar Baldwin added 15 points for the Bulldogs (22-6, 11-5 Big East), who have handed the defending national champion Wildcats two of their three losses this season.

Jalen Brunson scored 24 points and Josh Hart had 18 for Villanova (26-3, 13-3), which came into the game having already clinched at least a share of their fourth straight Big East regular-season championship.

The game marked the first time Hart and fellow seniors Kris Jenkins and Darryl Reynolds lost a game at the Pavilion in their four-year careers.