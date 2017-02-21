× These are the best 100 places to work in Indiana for 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The 2017 list of the “Best Places to Work in Indiana” honorees has been released.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce said nearly half of the winners are from the small employer category and nearly a third are first-time honorees or returning after an absence.

“Best Places to Work in Indiana not only recognizes our state’s outstanding employers, but also sets a high standard for other Hoosier companies by encouraging them to realize the importance of evaluating their own workplaces,” said Indiana Chamber President Kevin Brinegar. “It is clear that a positive work environment makes employees more engaged in their job and in their company, which is a win for everyone.”

A total of 200 companies applied this year, and the list represents more than 20 cities.

On May 2, the actual rankings will be unveiled during an awards dinner at the Indiana Convention Center.

These top companies in the state were determined through employer reports and comprehensive employee surveys. The Best Companies Group, which handled the selection process, oversees similar programs in 29 other states.

There are four categories:

Small companies of between 15 and 74 U.S. employees

Medium companies of between 75 and 249 U.S. employees

Large companies of between 250 and 999 U.S. employees

Major companies with 1,000 or more U.S. employees

Out-of-state parent companies were eligible to participate if at least 15 full-time employees are in Indiana.

Hall of Fame companies are those that have been named a Best Place to Work in Indiana at least two-thirds of the time in the program’s history; a total of 15 organizations on the 2017 list meet that criteria.

Two companies – Edward Jones and Katz, Sapper & Miller – have made the Best Places to Work list all 12 years of the program.

The 2017 Best Places to Work in Indiana companies listed in alphabetical order, no ranking:

*Hall of Fame companies

Small Companies (15-74 U.S. employees) (49)

Company / Primary Indiana Location

Ambassador Enterprises / Fort Wayne

American Income Life Indiana / Indianapolis

Apex Benefits / Indianapolis

BLASTmedia / Fishers

Bloomerang / Indianapolis

CENTURY 21 Scheetz / Multiple Cities

CleanSlate Technology Group / Carmel

Community First Bank of Indiana / Kokomo

Conner Insurance / Indianapolis

Cripe / Indianapolis

Delivra, Inc. / Indianapolis

Design Collaborative / Fort Wayne

DK Pierce / Zionsville

E-gineering / Indianapolis

Eimagine / Indianapolis

Emarsys North America / Indianapolis

FirstPerson / Indianapolis

General Insurance Services / Michigan City

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. / Indianapolis

Grote Automotive Inc. / Fort Wayne

Hanapin Marketing / Bloomington

* Indesign, LLC / Indianapolis

Indiana CPA Society / Indianapolis

Inovateus Solar LLC / South Bend

JA Benefits, LLC / Bedford

Jackson Systems / Indianapolis

Lakeside Wealth Management / Chesterton

Leaf Software Solutions / Carmel

Lessonly / Indianapolis

LHD Benefit Advisors / Indianapolis

Luther Consulting, LLC / Carmel

mAccounting, LLC / Indianapolis

Magnum Logistics, Inc. / Plainfield

netlogx LLC / Indianapolis

Network Solutions, Inc. / Granger

Oak Street Funding LLC / Indianapolis

OfficeWorks / Fishers

Peepers by PeeperSpecs / Michigan City

Pondurance / Indianapolis

* Schmidt Associates / Indianapolis

Sharpen / Indianapolis

SMARI / Indianapolis

T&W Corporation / Indianapolis

The Skillman Corporation / Indianapolis

University High School of Indiana / Carmel

Visit Indy / Indianapolis

VOSS Automotive / Fort Wayne

Weddle Bros. Construction Co., Inc. / Bloomington

Williams Creek / Indianapolis

Medium Companies (75-249 U.S. employees) (21)

Allegient, LLC / Indianapolis

American College of Education / Indianapolis

Blue Horseshoe / Carmel

Elements Financial Federal Credit Union / Indianapolis

First Internet Bank / Fishers

Gregory & Appel Insurance / Indianapolis

HWC Engineering, Inc. / Indianapolis

IDSolutions / Noblesville

Indiana Oxygen Company / Indianapolis

J.C. Hart Company, Inc. / Carmel

Merchants Bank of Indiana and PR Mortgage & Investments / Carmel

Moser Consulting, Incorporated / Indianapolis

National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC) / Indianapolis

PAN Performance Assessment Network / Carmel

Peoples Bank SB / Munster

Purdue Federal Credit Union / West Lafayette

Sheridan Community Schools / Sheridan

SkillStorm / Indianapolis

* Software Engineering Professionals (SEP) / Carmel

Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice of the Wabash Valley / Terre Haute

* WestPoint Financial Group / Indianapolis



Large Companies (250-999 U.S. employees) (19)

American Structurepoint, Inc. / Indianapolis

AssuredPartners NL / New Albany

* Blue & Co., LLC / Carmel

Blue 449 / Indianapolis

* Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company / Fort Wayne

* Centier Bank / Merrillville

* Duke Realty Corporation / Indianapolis

FORUM Credit Union / Fishers

Hosparus, Inc. / New Albany

Hylant / Bloomington

Impact Networking / Indianapolis

IPMG / West Lafayette

* Katz, Sapper & Miller, LLP / Indianapolis

Kemper CPA Group LLP / Evansville

Monarch Beverage / Indianapolis

Ontario Systems / Muncie

Sikich LLP / Indianapolis

SmartIT / Indianapolis

Traylor Bros., Inc. / Evansville



Major Companies (1,000+ U.S. employees) (11)