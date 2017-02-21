These are the best 100 places to work in Indiana for 2017
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The 2017 list of the “Best Places to Work in Indiana” honorees has been released.
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce said nearly half of the winners are from the small employer category and nearly a third are first-time honorees or returning after an absence.
“Best Places to Work in Indiana not only recognizes our state’s outstanding employers, but also sets a high standard for other Hoosier companies by encouraging them to realize the importance of evaluating their own workplaces,” said Indiana Chamber President Kevin Brinegar. “It is clear that a positive work environment makes employees more engaged in their job and in their company, which is a win for everyone.”
A total of 200 companies applied this year, and the list represents more than 20 cities.
On May 2, the actual rankings will be unveiled during an awards dinner at the Indiana Convention Center.
These top companies in the state were determined through employer reports and comprehensive employee surveys. The Best Companies Group, which handled the selection process, oversees similar programs in 29 other states.
There are four categories:
- Small companies of between 15 and 74 U.S. employees
- Medium companies of between 75 and 249 U.S. employees
- Large companies of between 250 and 999 U.S. employees
- Major companies with 1,000 or more U.S. employees
Out-of-state parent companies were eligible to participate if at least 15 full-time employees are in Indiana.
Hall of Fame companies are those that have been named a Best Place to Work in Indiana at least two-thirds of the time in the program’s history; a total of 15 organizations on the 2017 list meet that criteria.
Two companies – Edward Jones and Katz, Sapper & Miller – have made the Best Places to Work list all 12 years of the program.
The 2017 Best Places to Work in Indiana companies listed in alphabetical order, no ranking:
*Hall of Fame companies
Small Companies (15-74 U.S. employees) (49)
Company / Primary Indiana Location
- Ambassador Enterprises / Fort Wayne
- American Income Life Indiana / Indianapolis
- Apex Benefits / Indianapolis
- BLASTmedia / Fishers
- Bloomerang / Indianapolis
- CENTURY 21 Scheetz / Multiple Cities
- CleanSlate Technology Group / Carmel
- Community First Bank of Indiana / Kokomo
- Conner Insurance / Indianapolis
- Cripe / Indianapolis
- Delivra, Inc. / Indianapolis
- Design Collaborative / Fort Wayne
- DK Pierce / Zionsville
- E-gineering / Indianapolis
- Eimagine / Indianapolis
- Emarsys North America / Indianapolis
- FirstPerson / Indianapolis
- General Insurance Services / Michigan City
- Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. / Indianapolis
- Grote Automotive Inc. / Fort Wayne
- Hanapin Marketing / Bloomington
- * Indesign, LLC / Indianapolis
- Indiana CPA Society / Indianapolis
- Inovateus Solar LLC / South Bend
- JA Benefits, LLC / Bedford
- Jackson Systems / Indianapolis
- Lakeside Wealth Management / Chesterton
- Leaf Software Solutions / Carmel
- Lessonly / Indianapolis
- LHD Benefit Advisors / Indianapolis
- Luther Consulting, LLC / Carmel
- mAccounting, LLC / Indianapolis
- Magnum Logistics, Inc. / Plainfield
- netlogx LLC / Indianapolis
- Network Solutions, Inc. / Granger
- Oak Street Funding LLC / Indianapolis
- OfficeWorks / Fishers
- Peepers by PeeperSpecs / Michigan City
- Pondurance / Indianapolis
- * Schmidt Associates / Indianapolis
- Sharpen / Indianapolis
- SMARI / Indianapolis
- T&W Corporation / Indianapolis
- The Skillman Corporation / Indianapolis
- University High School of Indiana / Carmel
- Visit Indy / Indianapolis
- VOSS Automotive / Fort Wayne
- Weddle Bros. Construction Co., Inc. / Bloomington
- Williams Creek / Indianapolis
Medium Companies (75-249 U.S. employees) (21)
- Allegient, LLC / Indianapolis
- American College of Education / Indianapolis
- Blue Horseshoe / Carmel
- Elements Financial Federal Credit Union / Indianapolis
- First Internet Bank / Fishers
- Gregory & Appel Insurance / Indianapolis
- HWC Engineering, Inc. / Indianapolis
- IDSolutions / Noblesville
- Indiana Oxygen Company / Indianapolis
- J.C. Hart Company, Inc. / Carmel
- Merchants Bank of Indiana and PR Mortgage & Investments / Carmel
- Moser Consulting, Incorporated / Indianapolis
- National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC) / Indianapolis
- PAN Performance Assessment Network / Carmel
- Peoples Bank SB / Munster
- Purdue Federal Credit Union / West Lafayette
- Sheridan Community Schools / Sheridan
- SkillStorm / Indianapolis
- * Software Engineering Professionals (SEP) / Carmel
- Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice of the Wabash Valley / Terre Haute
- * WestPoint Financial Group / Indianapolis
Large Companies (250-999 U.S. employees) (19)
- American Structurepoint, Inc. / Indianapolis
- AssuredPartners NL / New Albany
- * Blue & Co., LLC / Carmel
- Blue 449 / Indianapolis
- * Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company / Fort Wayne
- * Centier Bank / Merrillville
- * Duke Realty Corporation / Indianapolis
- FORUM Credit Union / Fishers
- Hosparus, Inc. / New Albany
- Hylant / Bloomington
- Impact Networking / Indianapolis
- IPMG / West Lafayette
- * Katz, Sapper & Miller, LLP / Indianapolis
- Kemper CPA Group LLP / Evansville
- Monarch Beverage / Indianapolis
- Ontario Systems / Muncie
- Sikich LLP / Indianapolis
- SmartIT / Indianapolis
- Traylor Bros., Inc. / Evansville
Major Companies (1,000+ U.S. employees) (11)
- Aerotek / Multiple locations
- Blackboard, Inc. / Indianapolis
- * Capital Group / Carmel
- Colliers International / Indianapolis
- * Cushman & Wakefield / Indianapolis
- * Edward Jones / Statewide
- Horseshoe Casino / Hammond
- * Microsoft Corporation / Indianapolis
- * RCI / Carmel
- * Salesforce / Indianapolis
- Turner Construction Company / Indianapolis