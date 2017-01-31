Bridge project on Central Avenue becoming headache for Indy drivers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –It’s been about two weeks since the Central Avenue bridge over Fall Creek Parkway closed, but drivers are still trying to figure out how not to get stuck there in the morning and evening rush hours.

Construction on the bridge was set to begin in the spring of 2017, but contractors felt the work needed to begin immediately due to erosion of the bridge.

What has followed since the closure has been lengthy rush hour delays with drivers trying to dodge orange barrels on Fall Creek Parkway.

INDOT has turned the traffic light at Fall Creek and Central to a flashing yellow for east and west bound traffic to help keep traffic moving through the area, but with Central Avenue closed, drivers are encouraged to utilize Meridian Street and College Avenue for north/south detours and 29th or 30th Streets to the north and 25th Street to the south for best alternate routes.

Work on the bridge should be completed by the fall of 2018.