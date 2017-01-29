Indiana’s U.S. senators react to Trump immigration ban as federal judge blocks part of the executive order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- A federal judge in New York blocked parts of President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration late Saturday night, barring the government from deporting any refugees or others detained at U.S. airports who quickly became caught up by the president's action.

In Indiana, no immediate arrivals appeared imminent, but an official with Indianapolis-based Exodus Refuge Immigration said a Syrian family of three was expected to arrive in the coming weeks, which is now on hold, along with other family members of refugees already settled in the Hooiser state.

"President Trump took this action with seemingly no regard for the persecuted people and their families that it would affect," Cole Varga said in an email, the group's executive director.

Before the federal judge's ruing, both U.S. Senators from Indiana - Republican Todd Young and Democrat Joe Donnelly - responded to the executive order.

Their full statements to FOX 59 appear below.

From Sen. Todd Young:

"The federal government has no more important responsibility than protecting the American people, and refugees from any country should only be permitted to enter the United States if we are certain they do not represent a threat to our citizens I look forward to carefully analyzing this temporary executive order and its effects, and working with this new administration and my colleagues in Congress to keep America safe while finally ending the unspeakable suffering of the Syrian people. I want to ensure that the administration's new policy allows Iraqis and Afghanis who faithfully supported our troops and who face threats to their safety -- and who do not represent a terrorist threat -- are able to come to the United States."

From Sen. Joe Donnelly:

“I think we can all agree we need strong measures to protect our national security and prevent terrorists from entering our country. I have worked to strengthen our visa programs and have said we should always be looking for ways to make our country safer; however, I do not believe that shutting down the refugee program will achieve that goal and could actually make us less safe by providing recruitment fodder for ISIS's propaganda machine.”

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The Latest on U.S. President Donald Trump and his ban on refugees from Muslim-majority countries (all times local):

5:10 a.m.

A spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel says the German leader believes the Trump administration's travel ban on people from some Muslim-majority countries is wrong.

Germany's dpa news agency quoted Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert saying Sunday that ``she is convinced that even the necessary, resolute fight against terrorism doesn't justify putting people of a particular origin or particular faith under general suspicion.''

Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone Saturday for the first time since his inauguration. A joint U.S.-German statement following the call made no mention of the topic of refugees or travel bans.

___

4 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has criticized President Donald Trump's order temporarily banning refugees from entering the United States.

Her official spokesman said Sunday that May does ``not agree'' with Trump's order and will challenge the US government if it has an adverse effect on British nationals.

The official comment came after May refused to condemn the ban during a visit to Turkey to meet with Turkish leaders. She said in Turkey the decision was a matter solely for the United States.

After she returned to Britain from a whirlwind visit to Washington, where she met Trump at the White House, and Turkey, her spokesman said Britain did not approve of Trump's policy.

The British government is studying the order to gauge its impact on British nationals.

___

3 a.m.

The Homelnd Security Department says a New York court order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to President Donald Trump's travel ban will not affect the overall implementation of the White House executive action.

The agency said the court order affected a relatively small number of travelers who were inconvenienced by security procedures upon their return.

The department's statement said: ``President Trump's Executive Orders remain in place_ prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the U.S. government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for national security or public safety,'' according to the DHS statement.

Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to the White House, said that nothing in the judge's order ``in anyway impedes or prevents the implementation of the president's executive order which remains in full, complete and total effect.''

