2 injured in semi vs. car crash on SR 37 near Bloomington; lanes restricted

Posted 3:49 pm, January 23, 2017, by , Updated at 04:06PM, January 23, 2017
Photo courtesy of ISP

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A two-vehicle crash involving a car and a semi has restricted traffic on both northbound and southbound lanes of State Road 37, north of Bloomington.

State police say the serious crash happened at Simpson Chapel Road Monday afternoon.

Officers say two people were injured in the crash. Their conditions were not immediately released.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

