74-year-old man identified after succumbing to injuries from east side house fire

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis firefighters say 74-year-old Dennis Helms died after being pulled from a burning home early Wednesday morning.

When emergency crews arrived in the 1800 block of Marlowe Ave., they saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the house. A search found the Helms was not breathing and had no pulse. Rescuers pulled the man to safety, and CPR was begun immediately, according to a fire department news release. He regained consciousness and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

IFD said the man succumbed to his injuries hours later. Identification is pending notification of family.

"Everything is pretty preliminary and they just do not have enough information to really led them in any other path so they will continue to talk to people and continue to interview witnesses and neighbors," said IFD Captain Rita Reith.

Jordan Dennison, 24, told firefighters that he and Nicole Riggs, 20, also live in the home as caretakers for the victim. They left the house about 30 minutes before a neighbor reported the blaze. They believe unattended candles by the front door may have been to blame for the fire, according to the release. Additional investigation found there were no working smoke detectors in the residence.

A firefighter was slightly injured and was treated at the scene and released. A dog perished in the fire. Damage is estimated to be about $20,000.