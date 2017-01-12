Video shows collapse of building during fire in Tippecanoe County

ROMNEY, Ind. – Firefighters from multiple agencies battled a fire in Tippecanoe County Wednesday night that eventually led to the collapse of a building.

Video showed the Romney Garage, a lawnmower repair shop, collapsing. The fire broke out around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. The collapse, which can be seen about 38 seconds into the video above, happened around 7:30 p.m.

4 Fast Facts Multiple departments called to fire in Tippecanoe County

Video shows Romney Garage collapsing

U.S. 231 was closed near Romney for several hours

The cause remains under investigation

According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, the Randolph Township Fire Department was the lead agency in the response. Several local volunteer fire departments arrived to assist.

As a result of the fire, U.S. 231 was closed for several hours, with deputies telling drivers to take State Road 28 to U.S. 52 South or State Road 25 South instead. The road reopened shortly before midnight.

The sheriff’s department said there were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Romney is located in about halfway between Crawfordsville and Lafayette in Tippecanoe County.