× Gusty winds and snow this evening

Snow squalls are possible this evening as gusty winds and snow showers will combine to create dangerous conditions. Less than an inch of snow is likely tonight and winds will gust 20 to 30 miles per hour. Visibility will briefly drop to zero in random spots.

Here’s a look at peak wind gusts so far today.

Snow squalls are created when gusty winds blow snow and limit visibility.

7pm

8pm

9pm

Temperatures will fall below freezing this evening.

Low temperatures will fall into the 20s overnight.