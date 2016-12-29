Click here for delays and closings

Gusty winds and snow this evening

Posted 5:13 pm, December 29, 2016, by , Updated at 06:38PM, December 29, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Snow squalls are possible this evening as gusty winds and snow showers will combine to create dangerous conditions. Less than an inch of snow is likely tonight and winds will gust 20 to 30 miles per hour. Visibility will briefly drop to zero in random spots.

wind-gusts-5-line

Here’s a look at peak wind gusts so far today.

bottom-line3

Snow squalls are created when gusty winds blow snow and limit visibility.

rpm1

7pm

rpm2

8pm

rpm3

9pm

evening-planner-7p_9p_11p

Temperatures will fall below freezing this evening.

dma-tonight-low-temperature

Low temperatures will fall into the 20s overnight.

