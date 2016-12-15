IPS offers free breakfast, lunch to students over winter break

SB I-69 closed near SR 37 in Bloomington due to a crash
Posted 4:58 pm, December 15, 2016
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Select Indianapolis Public Schools locations will be serving meals to students during winter break, free of charge.

Breakfast and lunch will be available each day of break. During fall break, staff served up 4,904 meals.

The following locations are participating:

IPS says it is proud to provide a model for wraparound services to other school districts as we gain national attention for our efforts.

The IPS leadership team was invited to the White House over the summer to discuss our extended meal service as part of a national forum on summer learning. Superintendent Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee serves on the board of Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.

