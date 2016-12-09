A snowy start with more snow and accumulation likely this weekend and early next week

Posted 6:50 am, December 9, 2016, by , Updated at 07:45AM, December 9, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

It was a messy start to our Friday. We had about 1" of snow overnight that fell just in time for the AM drive. Snow will come to an end between 7-10am and the rest of the day will be dry. Wind chills will range between 5-15 throughout the day with highs remaining in the 20s.

bottom-line1
ls-todays-highs regional-front-map

This afternoon and Saturday afternoon will be cloudy but mainly dry. Our weather pattern amps up and becomes MORE active starting on Sunday and continuing for the first half of next week.

week-at-a-glance

Precipitation will move in initially as snow across northern Indiana during the pre-dawn hours on Sunday.

nam-precip_clouds-wide

As the temperature gets above freezing on Sunday afternoon we'll see some sleet and freezing rain by the mid-afternoon.

nam-precip_clouds-wide2

Heading into Sunday evening precipitation will change over to all rain. Overnight into Monday morning temperatures will get cold enough to support snow and we'll likely see some accumulation into early Monday.

nam-precip_clouds-wide3

Our weather pattern remains active with additional accumulating snow likely on Monday through Wednesday. We'll have another arctic blast next Wednesday and Thursday and this outbreak will be colder than the one we had this week.

ls-am-7-day

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.