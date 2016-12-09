A snowy start with more snow and accumulation likely this weekend and early next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a messy start to our Friday. We had about 1" of snow overnight that fell just in time for the AM drive. Snow will come to an end between 7-10am and the rest of the day will be dry. Wind chills will range between 5-15 throughout the day with highs remaining in the 20s.





This afternoon and Saturday afternoon will be cloudy but mainly dry. Our weather pattern amps up and becomes MORE active starting on Sunday and continuing for the first half of next week.

Precipitation will move in initially as snow across northern Indiana during the pre-dawn hours on Sunday.

As the temperature gets above freezing on Sunday afternoon we'll see some sleet and freezing rain by the mid-afternoon.

Heading into Sunday evening precipitation will change over to all rain. Overnight into Monday morning temperatures will get cold enough to support snow and we'll likely see some accumulation into early Monday.

Our weather pattern remains active with additional accumulating snow likely on Monday through Wednesday. We'll have another arctic blast next Wednesday and Thursday and this outbreak will be colder than the one we had this week.