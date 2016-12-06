Rain Tuesday followed by an arctic blast later this week

Rain will continue through the lunch hour today from Indy toward the Ohio state line. Eastern Indiana will pick up 0.25" while western Indiana will only see trace amounts. Rain ends between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. so the evening drive will be dry.

High temperatures will be seasonal today. We'll reach 43 in Indy. However temperatures will plummet as that front to the west of us moves through later today.

Temperatures will go from the 40s today into the 20s by Thursday and Friday. This is the coldest air of the season so far! High temperatures in the 20s will be accompanied by wind gusts up to 20 mph which will generate wind chills in the teens.

We're scaling back on snow chances for Thursday and Friday. At this point it's looking more like flurries. Heading into the weekend on Saturday night northern Indiana could see some accumulating snow. Temperatures will get above freezing on Sunday and Monday which will produce more of a rain/snow mix for Central Indiana.

