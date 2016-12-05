Men reportedly break into IU frat house, brandish knife after being denied entry to party

Levi G Drouillard and Kenneth R Mitchell

UPDATE:

Levi Drouillard pleaded guilty to burglary on Aug. 31, 2017. His intimidation with a deadly weapon charge was dismissed. He was sentenced to eight years in prison with a 270 jail credit and five days suspended. He’ll face five years of probation once released.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Two men are facing charges after police say they tried to crash a fraternity party at Indiana University Bloomington Saturday.

Officers say fraternity brothers at Sigma Chi wouldn’t let Levi G Drouillard, 27, and Kenneth R Mitchell, 35, inside, because they weren’t members. That’s when police say Drouillard began shoving, attempting to punch several residents and pulled a knife.

The fraternity brothers secured themselves behind their door. Police say the suspects then broke a basement window and entered the house. During an interview with police, Drouillard said he intended to get back inside to make a point to the fraternity brothers and continue fighting them.

Students called police and also started a group chat on their phones to keep each other updated on the suspects’ movements.

IUPD reported to the scene and arrested Drouillard and Mitchell around 12:30 a.m. Police say a knife was found in Drouillard’s coat pocket.

Drouillard faces preliminary charges of felony burglary, felony intimidation, criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $30,000 surety, $500 cash.

Mitchell faces preliminary charges of residential entry and public intoxication. His bond was set at $2,000 surety, $500 cash.

