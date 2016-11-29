Road rage victim’s family speaks out after his death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Reginald Hendricks left a message to the world as a rapper who called himself "self made."

“Y’all gonna miss me when I’m gone. That’s when they finally love ya. This world treats you to be cold-hearted,” he rapped in a video.

Hendricks' rapping videos on Facebook are some of the only memories the young man’s family has after he died of a gunshot wound suffered during a road rage incident on Nov. 14.

“He and his girlfriend they were just trying to make it for the future. That’s what they were doing, out looking for a new place to live,” said aunt Nikki Kelley. “I guess he turned out in front of somebody. They were having words back and forth and then he went on the other side. That’s when, they didn’t realize it, they were just driving and the shot came through the passenger’s side.”

Hendricks’ girlfriend grabbed the steering wheel and guided the van they were in to the curb at westbound Michigan Street approaching Pine Street that Monday morning.

Her 25-year-old boyfriend was mortally wounded. Hendricks died Monday after two weeks on life support.

“He was a good kid. He wasn’t out here doing anything wrong. He was going to school,” said Kelley. “He had a few months to graduate, trying to just be good, be off the streets. His music. He wanted to get a CD out there. He didn’t deserve this.”

Hendricks’ errant driving maneuver may have been an inconvenience but certainly worth the price of his life, said Kelley.

“I think we’re all guilty of being mad at somebody but I would have never thought someone would be shot for road rage. That’s unacceptable.”

IMPD is looking for a red 2014 or later Nissan Altima. It was driven by a white male with reddish brown hair and a full, scraggly beard. The vehicle was captured on surveillance video as it fled southbound through a parking lot and then eastbound on Vermont Street.

If you have any information about this road rage shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.