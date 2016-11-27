Security guard shoots man in buttocks after parking lot fight

Posted 2:52 am, November 27, 2016, by , Updated at 06:36AM, November 27, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is recovering at Methodist Hospital tonight after being shot in the buttocks.

IMPD says a male customer entered the Hoot Package Liquor Store early Sunday morning to make a purchase.  He got into a verbal argument with the female clerk.  Upon making his purchase and exiting the store, the clerk called a security guard in the parking lot to assist.

The customer then got into an argument with the security guard, and they began beating on each other.  The customer took off running, at which point the security guard shot him once in the buttocks.

Police say the customer then got into his car with a woman police believe to be his wife, who drove him to Methodist Hospital.  He is recovering there with non-life threatening injuries.  The security guard was also observed by medical personnel there on scene.

It’s unclear if any charges will be filed.

