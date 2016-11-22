Utah man allegedly forced murder victim to dig his own grave

Raul Francisco Vidrio

PROVO, UT – A Utah man faces murder charges after police say they found a picture of his victim being forced to dig his own grave, KSTU reports.

Raul Francisco Vidrio is charged with criminal homicide, obstruction of justice and abuse or desecration of a dead human body. Vidrio has been charged in connection with the death of Wesley Nay, who was reported missing on September 18.

According to court documents obtained by KSTU, Nay disappeared on August 29 and his body was discovered in a shallow grave near Indianola on October 20.

Nay had significant injuries consistent with blunt force, and he was cut or stabbed with a sharp instrument, according to a report from the Utah State Office of the Medical Examiner.

Vidrio was arrested on September 1 while driving a stolen pickup truck. Inside the truck police say they found shovels, a pick, gas jugs, and a large blade knife in a leather sheath. Blood found inside the sheath matched Nay’s DNA.

Police obtained a warrant for Vidrio’s cell phone, and “an image was recovered that shows Wesley apparently digging his own grave. That image shows Wesley wearing the same clothing he was reported to have been wearing at the time he was last seen in Mt. Pleasant.”

