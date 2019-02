× Man shot in three places outside popular Indy nightclub

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man shot was shot in three places outside a nightclub early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a call of shots fired outside The Limelight Nightclub around 2:28 this morning. That’s at the intersection of 38th Street and Kevin Way.

The man was shot in three places, but officers could not confirm where.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this point. Check back here for more details.