Mike Pence aide: "Pence's role will be substantial" in the White House

Mike Pence is moving from the Governor’s Mansion in Indiana to Washington D.C.

As Pence prepares to enter office as the 48th Vice President, some are already saying he’s expected to have a more significant role in the White House because of his experience in Washington.

A senior aide for Pence told FOX59, “Pence’s role will be substantial. He was the one asked to help with bringing aboard a lot of republicans, including Speaker Ryan and including some members of the Senate.”

Another member of Pence’s staff says Pence is scheduled to meet with the Director of the Secret Service, Joseph Clancy, on Wednesday.