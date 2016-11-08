Indiana Governor-elect Eric Holcomb discusses transition

Posted 9:18 pm, November 8, 2016, by , Updated at 02:10PM, November 9, 2016
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– It’s finally Eric Holcomb’s turn.

Holcomb, who’s spent much of his life serving the Republican Party and working in the background for former Gov. Mitch Daniels, Sen. Dan Coats and current Gov. Mike Pence, finally got the win he’s always wanted, according to the Associated Press.

Holcomb was selected as Pence’s lieutenant governor after the departure of Lt. Gov. Sue Ellspermann. When Pence decided to become Donald Trump’s running mate in the presidential race, Holcomb emerged as the party’s choice to replace Pence in the gubernatorial race.

He defeated Democrat John Gregg, who narrowly lost to Pence in the 2012 election. Holcomb ran on a platform that emphasized Indiana’s economic growth under his predecessors. It was a platform that worked for Indiana voters, who decided to give him a shot.

Just weeks ago, polls had Holcomb facing a double-digit gap against Gregg, but that gap narrowed in recent weeks, helping deliver an Election Day win for the Republican.

