Backups on I-69 southbound after crash in construction zone FISHERS, Ind. — Drivers are encountering delays Tuesday morning on I-69 southbound. A crash in the area has backed up traffic near the construction zone at 116th Street. Multiple lanes are blocked. Drivers should use Allisonville Road as a detour. This is a developing story.

