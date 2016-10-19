Showers and cooler temperatures return to the area

Posted 5:33 am, October 19, 2016, by , Updated at 06:00AM, October 19, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Happy Wednesday everyone! Some areas are waking up to temperatures 20 degrees cooler than yesterday morning! You may want a light jacket as you head out the door with temperatures ranging from the low 50s to mid 60s.

week-at-a-glance

The cold front is now sitting in southern Indiana and will move north later this afternoon bringing chances for rain. Keep the umbrellas handy on Thursday as it's looking rather soggy.

cbs-streamlines

Afternoon temperatures are still running above normal and will top out in the low 70s.

highs-today

As the front lifts north this afternoon showers will develop in central Indiana.

latest-2-4km-12km-rpm-dma

The rain will persist through the overnight  into Thursday evening with a few strong storms possible.

latest-4km-12km-rpm-dma

latest-4-4km-12km-rpm-dma

The front finally exits off to the east Friday leaving a mix of sun and clouds and cooler temperatures. We won't make it out of the 50s Friday afternoon! Temperatures return to seasonal averages Sunday into the start of next week with sunny & dry conditions.

br-am-7-day

