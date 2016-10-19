Showers and cooler temperatures return to the area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Wednesday everyone! Some areas are waking up to temperatures 20 degrees cooler than yesterday morning! You may want a light jacket as you head out the door with temperatures ranging from the low 50s to mid 60s.

The cold front is now sitting in southern Indiana and will move north later this afternoon bringing chances for rain. Keep the umbrellas handy on Thursday as it's looking rather soggy.

Afternoon temperatures are still running above normal and will top out in the low 70s.

As the front lifts north this afternoon showers will develop in central Indiana.

The rain will persist through the overnight into Thursday evening with a few strong storms possible.

The front finally exits off to the east Friday leaving a mix of sun and clouds and cooler temperatures. We won't make it out of the 50s Friday afternoon! Temperatures return to seasonal averages Sunday into the start of next week with sunny & dry conditions.