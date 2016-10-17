‘Price is Right’ contestants make history with three-way tie

LOS ANGELES, CA — “Price is Right” history was made on Monday’s episode when a trio of contestants spun $1 on the game show’s colorful wheel.

The three contestants each landed on different combinations of $1 in a pair of spins during one of the show’s showcase showdowns.

The game show famously awards contestants who earn $1 on the wheel without going over a $1,000 price and a chance to spin again.

“The Price is Right” host Drew Carey pumped his fist in the air after the contestants achieved the first three-way $1 tie in the show’s history .

The three contestants celebrated by jumping up and down while embracing in a group hug.

The long-running CBS game show is currently airing its 45th season.

