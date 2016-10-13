× Woman killed in bicycle crash on south side identified as kindergarten teacher

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman who died while riding her bike Wednesday morning on the south side of Indianapolis was a kindergarten teacher with Wayne Township Schools.

Erika Wells, 38, was riding her bike along State Road 37 when a box truck hit her. Wells died from her injuries. She worked as a kindergarten teacher at Rhoades Elementary School in Wayne Township.

4 Fast Facts Woman dies after box truck hits her bike Wednesday morning on south side

The victim was an elementary school teacher with Wayne Township Schools

The school district said grief counselors would be available for students and staff

The crash remains under investigation

The school released a statement following her death, calling her an amazing educator who’d been with the district for more than a decade:

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Rhoades Elementary kindergarten teacher Erika Wells. Erika was an amazing educator at Rhoades Elementary School, and made a significant impact on the students who were fortunate enough to have her as a teacher during the last 15 years. She will be greatly missed by her students and fellow staff members. Grief counselors are available at Rhoades Elementary Thursday for the school’s staff and students.

The crash closed State Road 37 for several hours Wednesday as police investigated. Officers believe Wells was going north on 37 in the shoulder when the box truck, which was also heading north, hit her.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police were still looking into what caused the wreck. The driver of the box truck was not arrested and is cooperating with the investigation. Police didn’t suspect impairment from alcohol in the crash.