At least 1 dead, multiple others injured after northeast side crash

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. – One person is dead and others seriously injured after a collision at East 25th and North Keystone Avenue early this morning.

Investigators say two vehicles, one heading north and one heading south, collided when the northbound car crossed the center line just before midnight.

An African-American female in that northbound vehicle was ejected from the car upon impact. She died at the scene. Two other passengers who were with her in that vehicle are in critical condition at Eskenazi Hospital tonight.

Two passengers in the southbound vehicle are in serious condition at Methodist Hospital.

The accident closed the busy Keystone intersection for a portion of the night.

Crews are still on scene investigating what other factors caused the crash.