Peyton Manning visits China to promote football, takes toboggan ride on Great Wall

BEIJING, China – It certainly seems like Peyton Manning is enjoying retirement!

When he’s not making commercials, the future Hall of Fame quarterback is taking trips to places like China. The former Colts and Broncos quarterback stopped in Shanghai and Beijing, where he’s working to promote football.

The visit is timed to coincide with the start of the China Arena Football league, which kicks off on Oct. 1 and ends with “The China Bowl” a month later. The league includes six teams; the rosters are split evenly between players from China and other countries.

Manning, in China on behalf of the NFL to promote the sport, said he saw “a lot of potential” in the market for American football.

Manning has spent the last few days seeing the sights. He coached at a football clinic and mingled with Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming.

“We both wore official retired players uniform of khaki pants and polo shirt,” Yao Ming wrote about the visit on Instagram.

Oh, Peyton also took a toboggan ride down the Great Wall of China: