Tyson recalls more than 132,000 pounds of chicken nuggets that may have hard plastic inside

Tyson Foods is recalling approximately 132,520 pounds of fully cooked chicken nugget products that may be contaminated with hard plastic, the U.S.D.A.’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Tuesday.

The fully cooked Panko Chicken Nuggets items were produced on July 18, 2016. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF Only)]

    • 5-lb. bags containing “Tyson FULLY COOKED PANKO CHICKEN NUGGETS” with a “Best If Used By” date of July 18, 2017 and case code 2006SDL03 and 2006SDL33.
    • 20-lb. bulk packages containing “SPARE TIME Fully Cooked, Panko Chicken Nuggets, Nugget Shaped Chicken Breast Pattie Fritters With Rib Meat” with a production date of July 18, 2016 and case code 2006SDL03.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 13556” printed adjacent to the “Best If Used By” date on the back of the package. The 20-pound cases were shipped for institutional use in Pennsylvania and the five-pound bags were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

According to Tyson Foods, the plastic material ranged in size from 21mm in length and 6.5mm in diameter and may have come from a round, hard plastic rod used to connect a plastic transfer belt.

Tyson said the products pass through a metal detector, but the plastic is not detectable.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to eat them and to either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Foods’ Consumer Relations at (866) 328-3156.

