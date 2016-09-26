6 people taken to hospital after active shooter situation in Houston; police fatally shoot suspect

HOUSTON, Texas — Police in Houston said officers fatally shot a suspect after an active shooter alert at a shopping center Monday morning.

According to an alert sent Monday, the incident happened at a shopping center near Weslayan and Bissonnet streets in Houston.

Houston police said officers had shot and killed the suspect. There were no other suspects, they said, and six people hurt during the incident were taken to area hospitals. Three other people hurt during the shooting were treated and released at the scene.

Police said the shooter was “engaging people in their vehicles.” They described him as a “disgruntled lawyer” who had issues concerning his law firm.

Officers were dispatched to the area around 6:30 a.m. Monday after receiving calls about a shooting. Witnesses said the man was shooting at “anything and everything,” according to KIAH.

When officers located the shooting suspect, he fired at them, police said. Officers returned fire and killed the man. They found him next to his car, a Porsche Boxster, and said the vehicle was filled with weapons.

Police said it appeared the man was angry over business relationships at his law firm, though they cautioned it was early in the investigation.

Here’s the original alert:

The Houston Police Department (HPD) is responding to an active shooter situation in a shopping center near the corner of Wesleyan & Bissonnet in southwest Houston. At this time, the shooting scene is believed to be contained, but residents are asked to please avoid the area of Wesleyan St, between Westpark Drive and Bissonnet Street as it is still an active response and investigation scene.

Active shooter at Weslayan & Bissonnet has been shot by our officers; no reports of other suspects at this time #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 26, 2016

Several people shot by suspect are being transported to area hospitals; unknown exact number or severity of injuries #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 26, 2016

⚠ AlertHouston |Avoid the area of Wesleyan & Bissonnet following an Active Shooter Incident https://t.co/60J2rFZDRV #hounews — AlertHouston (@AlertHouston) September 26, 2016