Robbery suspect steals Indiana police car with hands cuffed behind back

Posted 1:31 pm, September 17, 2016, by , Updated at 01:47PM, September 17, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Cody Tyron

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Authorities say a robbery suspect somehow made off with a Terre Haute police car despite being handcuffed behind his back.

The Tribune Star reports that officers had placed 28-year-old Cody Tryon of Terre Haute in the back of the patrol car.

Police say that while unattended, Tyron kicked out the metal screen separating the front and back seats, slid through the opening and drove away.

Police using GPS caught up with him elsewhere in Terre Haute. They say Tyron rammed several squad cars that tried to block the stolen vehicle before he was again taken into custody.

Police say his hands were still restrained behind his back.

Tryon was taken to Vigo County Jail and booked on charges including motor vehicle theft and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.