Spotty storms today then a beautiful Labor Day weekend

Posted 6:39 am, August 31, 2016, by , Updated at 08:43AM, August 31, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

We've had some pretty impressive rain for the month of August! It is now the 4th wettest August on record for Indianapolis. We've seen 7.32" since the 1st, which means we're over 4" above the normal for the month! We also had a surplus of rainfall in June and July.

JULY RAIN RECORD

Highs will get into the low to mid 80s today with more clouds than sun.  Our severe weather threat is low, but if you happen to get underneath one of these storms you will encounter some heavy rain.  The timeframe for storms is from 2 to 9 p.m.  The day will NOT be a washout, but after today we will dry out for the holiday weekend.

LS Todays Highs sept sun

For the 5 p.m. drive, thunderstorms will be spotty.

Latest HRRR to RPM 18hrs

From Thursday through Saturday, we're looking at cooler temps, low humidity and sunshine. Temperatures will go back UP Sunday and Monday but we will stay dry.

LS AM 7 DAY

