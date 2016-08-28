Two men charged with armed robbery of Metro PCS store in Lawrence

Charles William (left) Tyrel Bartlett (right)

Update: Charles Williams pleaded guilty to robbery by force or threatening the use of force while armed. All other charges were dismissed. He was sentenced on April 13, 2017 and will serve two years in DOC, followed by three years of probation.

Original story:

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Two men were charged with armed robbery after police say they held up a Metro PCS in Lawrence Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to the store in the 8000 block of East Pendleton Pike around 7 p.m. When they arrived, they spoke with employees, who said two men, later identified as Charles Williams, 19, and Tyrel Bartlett, 18, entered the store and demanded cash from the registers and safe. Once the men had the cash, the employees said they fled through the back exit.

Police say two witnesses also spotted the men running south towards Churchill Ranch Apartments.

Responding officers reportedly saw the men get into a silver Chevy Trailblazer and followed them as they left the apartments. They then stopped the vehicle in the 8000 block of East 42nd Street.

Inside the vehicle, officers found Williams and Bartlett, along with two juveniles. They also located a silver handgun that matched the description given by the robbery victims and a large amount of cash.

Williams and Bartlett, who both matched the suspect description given by the robbery victims and witnesses, were both charged with armed robbery. One of the juveniles in the vehicle was charged with an unrelated minor offense. The other juvenile was not charged.

