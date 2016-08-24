× 99 Southern Indiana cities and towns to receive $49 million dollars for road and bridge upgrades

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that 99 Southern Indiana cities, towns and counties will receive a combined $49 million to improve local roads and bridges through the State’s Community Crossings matching grant fund. INDOT Commissioner Brandye Hendrickson made the announcement at separate check presentations to Commissioners in Clark County and Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

“Both large and small communities in Southern Indiana demonstrated strong commitments to modernizing their roads and bridges and identified matching funds,” said INDOT Commissioner Brandye Hendrickson. “INDOT is pleased to award all of these funding requests within the program’s limit of $1 million per community.”

Clark County is receiving $1 million in matching funds to support bridge improvement projects countywide. The City of Evansville is receiving nearly $708,000 in matching funds to support street improvements to Riverside Drive between Mulberry Street and Boeke Road.

“Modernizing infrastructure is a hallmark of a forward-thinking city,” said Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. “With Evansville already on track to resurface more than 60 miles of streets in the next three years, the infusion of funds from the State’s Community Crossings program will further broaden the impact of our investment in the City’s streets, sidewalks, and trails. I am especially pleased that the marching grant will be used to upgrade and improve an important travel route that extends from the downtown historic corridor, through residential and commercial neighborhoods and areas adjacent to schools, benefiting residents of all income levels.”

The local road and bridge matching grant fund was created by the Indiana General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Mike Pence in March 2016. The grant program provides approximately $160 million in funding this year available to all Indiana cities, towns and counties on a 50/50 matching basis.

Projects that are eligible for funding through Community Crossings include road resurfacing, bridge rehabilitation, road reconstruction, resurfacing, and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance in connection with road projects. Material costs for chip sealing and crack filling operations are also eligible for funds.

A complete list of Southern Indiana communities receiving funds through Community Crossings for 2016 are online at http://www.in.gov/indot/3571.htm.