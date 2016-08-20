× Columbus police investigating fatal I-65 crash that closed northbound lanes

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A fatal crash closed all northbound lanes of I-65 in Columbus Saturday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash happened near the mile marker 66 just after 2 p.m.

Columbus police say one driver, identified as Thomas F. Pickett, 53, of Brownstown, died on scene and the driver of the second car was unharmed.

Officers say they believe the crash was weather related. We’re told that a heavy downpour caused Pickett’s 2004 GMC Sierra to hydroplane, leave the roadway and flip into a drainage ditch.

Good Samaritans were able to flip Pickett’s vehicle over before law enforcement arrived.

One lane was reopened shortly after the crash and the second was reopened around 45 minutes later.