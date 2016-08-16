Police: Man took customers’ car keys from Carmel L.A. Fitness, stole wallets and electronics from vehicles

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police need help identifying a man wanted in a theft and fraud case.

According to police, the man entered L.A. Fitness, 10574 Workout Way in Carmel, in July and stole the keys to other customers’ vehicles. He used the keys to get inside the cars so he could steal wallets and electronics.

The thefts happened on July 5 and July 6, police said. The man then used credit cards stolen during the thefts at a nearby Walmart.

The man was seen driving a dark, four-door sedan, police said.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.

