Squirrel provides spectacular virtual tour of treetops with stolen GoPro

MONTREAL – If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be a squirrel climbing through treetops, we have the video for you. Even if you haven’t, there’s a good chance you’ll be impressed by this spectacular virtual tour.

The YouTube video has already netted nearly 1.5 million views since it was posted on August 7.

In the video, shot in Westmount Park in Montreal, Canada, you take a journey with a squirrel who picks up the tiny GoPro camera, carries it through it up a tree and then eventually drops it. You can even hear the critter sniffing the lens and its little feet scratch against the bark.

It seems the miniature video shoot was planned because the owner of the camera quickly picks it up at the end of the video.