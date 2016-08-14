Squirrel provides spectacular virtual tour of treetops with stolen GoPro

Posted 2:19 pm, August 14, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MONTREAL – If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be a squirrel climbing through treetops, we have the video for you. Even if you haven’t, there’s a good chance you’ll be impressed by this spectacular virtual tour.

The YouTube video has already netted nearly 1.5 million views since it was posted on August 7.

In the video, shot in Westmount Park in Montreal, Canada, you take a journey with a squirrel who picks up the tiny GoPro camera, carries it through it up a tree and then eventually drops it. You can even hear the critter sniffing the lens and its little feet scratch against the bark.

It seems the miniature video shoot was planned because the owner of the camera quickly picks it up at the end of the video.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.