A hot work week ahead

Posted 6:06 pm, August 7, 2016, by , Updated at 09:32PM, August 7, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

After a break from the intense heat and humidity, get ready to get back to what has been normal for this summer. Temperatures and humidity will be on the rise this week. Temperatures will peak in the low 90s with the heat index approaching 100 degrees. We'll also see an increased chance for rain this week with a daily chance for t-storms Tuesday through Saturday.

BUS STOP FORECAST 2

Expect a dry morning at the bus stop.

JVB State Fair

It will be a little warmer at the fairgrounds Monday.

RPM1

We'll have a chance for a few isolated showers late Tuesday.

Regional Front Map1

Scattered t-storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Regional Front Map2

Scattered t-storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

Regional Front Map3

Scattered t-storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening.

7-Day QPF

Over an inch of rain is likely this week.

COMPARISON

This week and last week have been the hottest two weeks of the year so far.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.