A hot work week ahead

After a break from the intense heat and humidity, get ready to get back to what has been normal for this summer. Temperatures and humidity will be on the rise this week. Temperatures will peak in the low 90s with the heat index approaching 100 degrees. We'll also see an increased chance for rain this week with a daily chance for t-storms Tuesday through Saturday.

Expect a dry morning at the bus stop.

It will be a little warmer at the fairgrounds Monday.

We'll have a chance for a few isolated showers late Tuesday.

Scattered t-storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Scattered t-storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

Scattered t-storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening.

Over an inch of rain is likely this week.

This week and last week have been the hottest two weeks of the year so far.