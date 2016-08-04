× Inmates start second fire at Henry County Jail

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – Staff quickly doused a second fire at the Henry County Jail Thursday morning a day after a fire brought extra officers to the facility.

According to Major Jay Davis from the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, jail staff saw a flash on security monitors. Personnel responded with fire extinguishers and doused the fire in about three minutes, Davis said.

This fire originated in E block, which houses female inmates. Three inmates were in the cell when the fire started. Davis said used a mattress, toilet paper and other materials to set the fire.

Smoke poured into the rest of the jail, necessitating the evacuation of all inmates; the men went to the recreation yard while the women went to the classroom section. Inmates were back in their cells after about an hour.

The New Castle Fire Department arrived to help clear the smoke. Indiana State Police, New Castle police Middletown police and Knightstown police were also called to assist.

There were no injuries from the fire, although Davis said one inmate went to the hospital with an unrelated medical condition.

Davis reported no disturbances among the inmates. Jail staff will review video from the incident and meet with the sheriff to review their response.

The fire came a day after inmates started a fire in a different part of the jail Wednesday morning. During Wednesday’s fire, inmates had to be moved to the recreation area while crews got the fire under control.