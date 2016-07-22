× Pence endorses Holcomb in governor’s race

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Governor Mike Pence endorsed Lieutenant Governor Eric Holcomb for Indiana governor.

The Republican vice presidential nominee says he believes Holcomb could best do the job. Pence tapped Holcomb to be the state’s lieutenant governor earlier this year.

“I am as honored today to receive Governor Pence’s support as I was when answering his call to serve as Lt. Governor,” Holcomb said in a statement. “Thanks to common sense conservative leadership, Indiana continues to balance budgets, cut taxes, make record investments in education and infrastructure, and more. This progress and success, led by Governor Mitch Daniels and Governor Mike Pence, is what Hoosiers have come to expect. As our state’s next governor, I will strive not only to continue that success, but to lead Indiana to the next level.”

Rep. Susan Brooks, Todd Rokita and Sen. Jim Tomes have also submitted their name for consideration.

The Republicans must caucus and pick their candidate in the next few weeks before squaring off against Democrat John Gregg in November.

“When I asked Eric to take on this vitally important constitutional role, once again he answered the call,” said Gov. Pence. “I’ve known Eric Holcomb for more than twenty years, and I believe he is one of the best prepared individuals in recent memory to take on the job of Governor. His range of service to our State and our Nation makes him uniquely qualified to fill this role.”