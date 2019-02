× I-65 southbound lanes reopened at 30th Street after police investigate suspicious package

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– All southbound lanes of I-65 were closed at 30th Street, near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, as police investigated a suspicious package Thursday.

Police were called to the scene around 2:10 p.m. The bomb squad was called, and the package was determined to not be an explosive.

The item turned out to be a part of a vehicle.

The interstate was reopened a short time later.