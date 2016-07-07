Shoplifter shoots, kills Chicago Family Dollar store manager who tried to stop him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. – The manager of a Chicago area Family Dollar died after confronting a shoplifter Tuesday afternoon.

Family members identified the victim as 30-year-old JQuinn McCune, who was shot during the incident and died at an area hospital, reports WGN.

McCune saw the thief stealing from the store, according to witnesses, and tried to stop him around 5 p.m. A witness recalled seeing the shoplifter pull out a gun while holding a bag of chips in his hand.

"I guess the store guy was trying to stop him from stealing," Angelica Chancellor told the Chicago Tribune. "(The suspect) said it wasn't worth going to jail so he turned around and shot him."

Police said the gunman may be the same one who has robbed several other Family Dollar stores on Chicago’s south side. In those cases, the shoplifter concealed his face using a towel.

Police were still looking for the person who shot McCune.