Severe weather threat in store throughout Wednesday

Today is a day that you'll want to be "Weather Aware." Strong and severe storms will be likely across of central Indiana today. The entire state is under a "risk." Areas north of Indy are in a MODERATE risk, while Indy and points south are in a SLIGHT risk.  Our biggest risks are damaging wind gusts within these storms today and tonight.  This could be widespread! Where there is a Moderate risk in place, an isolated tornado will also be possible this evening/tonight.

There is also a risk for flash flooding today. A quick 1-2" of rain may fall under some of the stronger storms.

Here is a timeline for storms today. Our first round will be with us through the morning until 11 a.m.  Then during the afternoon we'll see a lot of dry time with only an isolated storm chance. This will give the atmosphere time to reload.  After 7 p.m. our severe window begins again and will last through the predawn hours on Thursday.  You will want to brush up on your severe weather plan today.

More heat and humidity will build back in for the weekend with storm chances returning Sunday and Monday.

