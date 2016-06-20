× Recall Alert: 55,000 pounds of chicken recalled for possible ‘foreign matter contamination’

COLD SPRING, Minn. — More than 55,000 pounds of chicken are being recalled because they could be contaminated with sand or black soil.

The recall affects various “Gold’n Plump” and “Just BARE” chicken products, according to a statement from the United States Department of Agriculture. It was announced Saturday, June 18, 2016 by GNP Company out of Cold Spring, Minnesota.

“The problem was discovered when the establishment notified the Food Safety and Inspection Service that sand and black soil were found in some of their products,” read the USDA statement.

The chicken products were made from June 6 through June 9, 2016 and were sold all over the country. All affected products have establishment number P-322 inside the USDA mark of inspection. Click here to see the labels of all the recalled products.

The following products are part of the recall:

40-lb. cases containing “Gold’n Plump CHICKEN WINGETTES & DRUMMETTES 32900” with a use-by date of 6/18/2016 and 6/20/16. 40-lb. cases containing “Gold’n Plump Chicken Tenders 34400” with a use-by date of 6/16/2016, 6/18/2016, and 6/19/2016 40-lb. cases containing “Gold’n Plump BONELESS SKINLESS CHICKEN BREAST PORTIONS 24700” with a use-by date of 6/29/2016. 40-lb. cases containing “Gold’n Plump CHICKEN LEG QUARTERS 20500” with a use-by date of 6/20/2016, 6/21/2016,and 6/22/2016. 40-lb. cases containing “Gold’n Plump CHICKEN DRUMSTICKS 30800” with a use-by date of 6/20/2016. 40-lb. cases containing “Gold’n Plump BONELESS SKINLESS CHICKEN BREAST PIECES 36400” with a use-by date of 6/22/16. 40-lb. cases containing “Gold’n Plump CHICKEN THIGHS WITHOUT BACKS 37800” with a use-by date of 6/20/2016, 6/24/2016, and 6/26/2016. 40-lb. cases containing “Gold’n Plump CHICKEN DRUMSTICKS 20800” with a use-by date of 6/18/2016 and 6/23/2016. 40-lb. cases containing “Gold’n Plump UNDER GRADE CHICKEN WING SEGMENTS 22900” with a use-by date of 6/17/2016, 6/19/2016, 6/20/2016, and 6/21/2016. 40-lb. cases containing “Gold’n Plump CHICKEN WINGS 31100” with a use-by date of 6/17/2016, 6/20/2016, and 6/21/2016. 40-lb. cases containing “Gold’n Plump CHICKEN LIVERS 31300” with a use-by date of 6/18/2016. 40-lb. cases containing “Just BARE BONELESS SKINLESS WHOLE CHICKEN LEG 37200” with a use-by date of 6/22/2016, 6/23/2016, 6/24/2016, and 6/25/2016. 40-lb. cases containing “Gold’n Plump CHICKEN WHOLE LEGS 20700” with a use-by date of 6/20/16. 40-lb. cases containing “Gold’n Plump CHICKEN GIZZARDS 31200” with a use-by date of 6/20/16 and 6/23/2016. 40-lb. cases containing “Gold’n Plump Chicken Wingette and Drummettes 33000” with a use-by date of 6/22/2016 and 6/24/2016. 40-lb. cases containing “Gold’n Plump Chicken Tenders 34900” with a use-by date of 6/23/2016 and 6/25/2016. 24-lb. cases containing “Just BARE WHOLE CHICKEN 59405” with a use-by date of 6/26/2016. 40-lb. cases containing “Just BARE CLIPPED CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS 53200” with a use-by date of 6/18/2016 and 6/20/2016.

Though there have been no confirmed reports of health issues from eating the recalled products, the USDA describes this as a high health risk that could cause serious health consequences or death. If you have concerns about an injury or illness, you should contact a healthcare provider.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” said the statement from the USDA. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The contamination is currently under investigation. If you have questions call 1-800-328-2838. There is also a 24 hour hotline where you can ask questions to a virtual representative.