Bloomington police arrest father in connection with 2-month-old girl’s death

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington police arrested the father of a 2-month-old girl in connection with her death.

Officers responded to the 100 block of South Curry Pike regarding an unresponsive infant around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The mother of the child had given her a bottle at approximately 7:45 a.m., and then she left for work. The child had been in the care of her father for the day. The father reported that he checked on the child at 4:45 p.m. and found her unresponsive. The child was transported to IU Health Bloomington where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives with the Bloomington Police Department began an investigation into the death. Preliminary autopsy results revealed evidence of two skull fractures as a result of blunt force trauma.

"The father was the only one that had access to the child during the day," Capt. Steve Kellams said.

The father of the child, Robierre McNeil, 33, was interviewed by detectives on Thursday, June 1 and denied any knowledge of how the child might have received her injuries and his statements were inconsistent with the evidence gathered in the investigation, according to Kellams.

"The medical examiner as well as independent physicians reported that that type of injury would’ve resulted in some kind of immediate response by that child. It is not reasonable to assume that he would not have known something happened," Kellams said.

People at the apartment where the incident happened told CBS4 they did not want to talk. Neighbors described the scene as hectic, with lots of police officers.

McNeil was arrested for aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in death, both are Level 1 Felonies.

McNeil is currently in the Monroe County Jail, being held as prosecutors review the case before filing formal charges.