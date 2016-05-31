Police take Marion bank robbery suspect into custody

Posted 4:11 pm, May 31, 2016, by , Updated at 04:14PM, May 31, 2016
Surveillance photo of bank robbery suspect courtesy of Detective Kyle Beal

Update (June 1, 2016)– Police say the suspect is now in custody.

Original story:

MARION, Ind.– Marion police continue to search for a suspect in a bank robbery on May 16.

Officers were called to the Mutual Bank that day around 4 p.m. The suspect demanded money and threatened bank tellers while stating he had a gun.

The suspect fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Marion police say the suspect was wearing a blue Colts sweatshirt with the hood up and pulled tightly. He had a bandanna covering his face, and wore grey, sagging sweatpants, plaid boxer shorts and black shoes.

The suspect was possibly driving a dark Chevrolet S-10 or GMC S-15 style of truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS (765-662-8477). Information leading to an arrest could result in a $1,000 reward. Tips can be left anonymously.

