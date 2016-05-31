Police take Marion bank robbery suspect into custody
Update (June 1, 2016)– Police say the suspect is now in custody.
Original story:
MARION, Ind.– Marion police continue to search for a suspect in a bank robbery on May 16.
Officers were called to the Mutual Bank that day around 4 p.m. The suspect demanded money and threatened bank tellers while stating he had a gun.
The suspect fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
Marion police say the suspect was wearing a blue Colts sweatshirt with the hood up and pulled tightly. He had a bandanna covering his face, and wore grey, sagging sweatpants, plaid boxer shorts and black shoes.
The suspect was possibly driving a dark Chevrolet S-10 or GMC S-15 style of truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS (765-662-8477). Information leading to an arrest could result in a $1,000 reward. Tips can be left anonymously.