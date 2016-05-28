× School kids chip in for police dog’s protective vest

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (May 28, 2016) — Elementary school students in northwest Indiana got to meet a police dog who now has a his own bulletproof vest thanks to their fundraising efforts.

East Chicago police officer Eddie Bastardo and his K-9 sidekick, Mitt, stopped by Harrison Elementary School Thursday to thank the students.

Bastardo told them the 3-year-old German shepherd accompanies gang and drug units when they serve high-risk warrants.

He says many times, Mitt is the first one to enter a building, so it’s important for him to have the custom-made protective vest, which cost more than $700.

The (Munster) Times reports (http://bit.ly/1Vnjvk4 ) that students raised money doing chores, selling popcorn and emptying piggy banks.