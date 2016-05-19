Hunter-Reay tops speed chart for Practice No. 3

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second-straight Indy 500 practice, an Andretti Autosport driver was fastest.  On Wednesday, it was Ryan Hunter-Reay.

The 2014 Indy 500 winner clocked a top speed of 228.202 MPH and did so in the day’s first hour.  Hunter-Reay turned 94 laps during the six-hour practice session.

“We seem to have a pretty decent car in traffic, so it’s a pretty good start to the week, better than last year,” said Hunter-Reay.

In total, drivers racked-up 2,779 laps on the oval, but none faster than the driver of the 28 car.

“We got some good tests done today.  Tomorrow we have another big day ahead of us we need to work on.  As a group, I think the Andretti Autosport cars are somewhat happy with our balance,” Hunter-Reay said.

Practice resumes at noon on Thursday.

