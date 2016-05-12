× Large police presence in Fishers as officers search for CVS robbery suspect

FISHERS, Ind. – Police in Fishers searched Thursday for a man who robbed a CVS store.

A large police presence was reported in the area of 116th Street and Fishers Pointe Boulevard as police searched for the suspect. According to the Fishers Police Department, the man walked into the CVS at 8295 E. 116th St. and displayed a handgun. He was last seen running toward Sunblest Apartments. The robbery was reported around 10 a.m.

The suspect is a black male, about six feet tall with a hooded sweatshirt. Multiple police agencies are involved in the search along with K-9 units. Police said anyone who lived in the should keep their doors locked and call 911 if they see anyone suspicious.

A few nearby schools and day cares went on lockdown because of the search, which ended around 12:30 p.m.